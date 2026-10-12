October 12, 2026: Near-Record Highs, Chilly Weekend Ahead

Record Breaking Week Ahead

October 12, 2026: Monday's Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 88|SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 61| SW-5

In Depth:

We go from cloudy and cool to bright and sunny!

Summertime temperatures just don't want to let go. Today through Thursday, afternoon highs are expected to tie or break records, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Another sharp change arrives by the weekend. A cold front moves through late in the week, dropping highs into the 60s and 70s. We could even experience a light frost Sunday morning across the Plateau.