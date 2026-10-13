October 13, 2026: From Record Heat to Patchy Frost

Summer Heat to Fall Chill
October 13, 2026 Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 92|SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 67| SW-5
In Depth:
Yesterday, Crossville tied a record high of 81°, while Nashville broke its record high with a temperature of 91°. Today, we’re looking to do it again, with highs reaching 92°, which would shatter the previous record of 88°, set back in 1947.
Tomorrow, a disturbance will bring the chance for showers and storms. However, we’re not anticipating any severe or widespread.
A cold front arrives Friday, sending temperatures tumbling below average. With gusty winds, it will feel even colder!
Sunday morning looks to be the coldest, and we could even see a few areas of patchy frost!