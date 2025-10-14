Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
October 14, 2025: Let The Sun Shine

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, October 14, 2025
Two Seasons in a Single Day, All Workweek Long

Forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny & Mild | High: 81 | NNE 5-10
Tonight: Clear, Cool | Low: 52 | N 3-8

The mornings have that cool fall feel, while the afternoon highs remind us that summer is still hanging on. These large temperature swings will continue throughout the workweek.

Our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms comes late Saturday into Sunday. As you know, the atmosphere is fluid... so the exact timing can and will shift.

Seasonal conditions will settle in behind the cold front.

