Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

October 15, 2025: More Sunshine & Unseasonably Warm Afternoons

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Another Sunny & Warm Afternoon 

Forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny & Mild | High: 82 | NE 5-10
Tonight: Clear, Cool | Low: 52 | N 5-10

Get ready for another bright and sunny day! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. This evening will be perfect for a stroll, as temperatures will quickly drop after sunset.

Thanks to southerly winds, both Friday and Saturday will be breezy and warm. Saturday night, a cold front will move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 risk. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Seasonal conditions will return for the workweek.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.