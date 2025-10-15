October 15, 2025: More Sunshine & Unseasonably Warm Afternoons

Another Sunny & Warm Afternoon

Forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny & Mild | High: 82 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Cool | Low: 52 | N 5-10

Get ready for another bright and sunny day! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. This evening will be perfect for a stroll, as temperatures will quickly drop after sunset.

Thanks to southerly winds, both Friday and Saturday will be breezy and warm. Saturday night, a cold front will move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 risk. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Seasonal conditions will return for the workweek.