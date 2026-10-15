October 15, 2026: From Record Heat to Chilly Fall Weather

Big Temperature Drop Ahead After Record-Breaking Heat

October 15, 2026 Thursday's Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy w/ Iso. Shower | High: 93 | WSW 5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 68| NNW 5-15

In Depth:

We’ve had three days of record-breaking heat, and today, we’ll add to that number, with afternoon highs climbing back into the 90s!

Clouds will clear throughout the day, allowing for a beautiful, summer-like afternoon.

A strong cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing a significant drop in temperatures. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day, with winds gusting to 20–25 mph or higher, making it feel even colder.

Highs will only reach the upper 50s / low 60s by Saturday.

Colder air will settle in Saturday night, with lows falling into the 30s and 40s. Frost will be possible Sunday morning, especially across the Upper Cumberland and other cooler areas.

Dry, seasonable weather is forecast for next week.