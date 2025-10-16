October 16, 2025: All Eyes On The Weekend Cold Front

More Sunshine & 80s

Forecast:

Today: Sunny & Mild | High: 82 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 54 | N 5-10

The heat and sunshine will continue today and tomorrow!

On Saturday, we will have gusty southerly winds that will allow temperatures to rapidly climb, approaching record-breaking levels.

A cold front will move through the area from late Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Some storms may become strong to severe, with the greatest risk expected to stay east of I-65.

The main concerns continue to be damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

Seasonal conditions will return on Sunday and persist through the workweek.