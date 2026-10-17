October 17, 2026: Cool Weekend Brings a Chance for Sunday Morning Frost

Below Average Temperatures This Weekend, Patchy Frost Sunday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Cloudys, Breezy | High: 62 | N 10-15, Gust: 20mph

Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Frost | Low: 40 | NE 5-10

Sunday: Sunny, Avg. High 73 | High: 70 | ENE 0-5

In Depth:

Fall is finally making an appearance! After weeks of warm weather, we’ll enjoy a cool and dry weekend across the Mid-South. High temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal today, then 3 to 5 degrees below normal Sunday.

WTVF

The cooler weather will be especially noticeable at night. Lows will fall into the 40s around the Nashville metro, with 30s in many outlying areas through the weekend and into next week.

WTVF

Patchy frost will also be possible Sunday morning, especially in colder outlying areas. If you have sensitive plants or vegetation, be sure to cover them or bring them indoors tonight!