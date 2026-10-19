October 19, 2026: Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons all week

Mainly Sunny Skies All Week, No Rain in Sight

October 19, 2026 Monday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 73| S-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Few Clouds Late |Low: 45| N-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 75| NE 5-10

In Depth:

We'll see chilly nights and mostly sunny days through the week. Currently, we don't have rain in our 7 day forecast.

Daytime highs will warm to near 80 by the end of the week.

Our highs today will be close to the average high for today, but we'll be about 8-12 degrees above the norm for the end of the week and into next week.