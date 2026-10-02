October 2, 2026: Finally, rain chances for the Mid-South!

Area Showers Arrive, FINALLY! Few Thunderstorms are Possible

October 2, 2026 Friday's Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Few Storms|High: 86|

S to W 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, 50% Shower Ch., Isolated Storms |Low: 62| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Ch., Higher Chances in Southern Middle TN |High: 76| NE 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front will move into the mid-state today bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The movement of the front will mean a big difference in afternoon highs across the area.

The front will stall out over the southern counties this weekend keeping rain chances in our forecast with mostly cloudy skies. The chances will be higher in the southern counties.