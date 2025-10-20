Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
October 20, 2025: Feeling like fall

Sunny Skies to Start the Week

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 73|S-5 then 10-15
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy Late|Low: 55| S 10-15
Tomorrow: Becoming Sunny, Breezy |High: 74| W 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:
We'll see a beautiful autumn day. After a chilly start, highs will
push into the mid to low 70s for most locations west of the
Plateau.

A reinforcing cold front arrives tomorrow. That will help keep our fall
temperatures this week. It will be breezy Tuesday.

Highs will remain between 70-75 for most of us through Friday.

