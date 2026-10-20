October 20, 2026: Big Temperature Swings, No Rain in Sight

Mainly Sunny Skies All Week, No Rain in Sight

October 20, 2026: Weather Update

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 76| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Few Clouds Late |Low: 45| N-5

In Depth:

Layer properly! Cool (some might even say cold) mornings are expected.

Afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s.

But the moment the sun sets, temperatures plummet right back into the chilly category.

These big temperature swings are thanks to high pressure and low moisture. Unfortunately, rain chances aren’t in the forecast over the next 10 days!

By Friday afternoon, highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Despite the warm afternoons, morning lows will still have that fall feel!