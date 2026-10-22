October 22, 2026: Beautiful Days, Bone-Dry Conditions

Warm Days, Cool Nights, Dry Skies

October 22, 2026: Thursday's Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 79| N 5-10

Tonight: Clear |Low: 46| NE-5

In Depth:

Seasonal mornings and above-average afternoons mean you’re getting the best of both worlds... A taste of fall in the morning with a hint of summer by the afternoon.

Layers will continue to be your best friend. Once the sun sets, temperatures will tumble again.

As beautiful as the weather has been, we desperately need rain. Drought conditions continue to worsen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Please remain mindful of fire danger. Even with relatively calm winds, conditions are so dry that fires can spark and spread quickly.