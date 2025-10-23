Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

October 23, 2025: Sunny skies today, patchy frost possible tonight

Lelan's early-morning forecast: Thursday, October 23, 2025
Lelan's early-morning forecast: Thursday, October 23, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Beautiful Day, Clear with Patchy Frost Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 71 | SW to NW-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Frost |Low: 40| N-5 then Lt. & Var.
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 68| NE-5

In Depth:
Our fantastic weather will continue today with seasonal temperatures.

A dry front will push across the Mid-South today with a reinforcing shot
of cooler air. That means overnight lows will be a few degrees cooler
tonight with patchy frost.

This has prompted Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for Kentucky.
For Tennessee, most National Weather Services offices don't issue these
products after a certain date in the fall.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.