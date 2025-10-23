October 23, 2025: Sunny skies today, patchy frost possible tonight

Beautiful Day, Clear with Patchy Frost Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 71 | SW to NW-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Frost |Low: 40| N-5 then Lt. & Var.
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 68| NE-5
In Depth:
Our fantastic weather will continue today with seasonal temperatures.
A dry front will push across the Mid-South today with a reinforcing shot
of cooler air. That means overnight lows will be a few degrees cooler
tonight with patchy frost.
This has prompted Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for Kentucky.
For Tennessee, most National Weather Services offices don't issue these
products after a certain date in the fall.