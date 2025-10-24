October 24, 2025: Dry start to the weekend, rain chance Sunday

Dry Friday & Saturday, Rain Chance Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 68| E-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 46| E-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Rain Chance Late Sat. Night|
High: 72| E 5-10
Dry Friday & Saturday, Rain Chance Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 68| E-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 46| E-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Rain Chance Late Sat. Night|
High: 72| E 5-10
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.