October 25, 2026: Beautiful Sunday Ahead, Rain Chances Return by Halloween

Another Beautiful, Fall Day

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Sky | High: 78 | SSE 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Partly Cloudy | Low: 47 | SE 0-5

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | High: 76 | SSW 0-5

In Depth:

Beautiful fall weather continues Sunday, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine!

The Preds begin a homestand this evening at Bridgestone Arena, and the weather couldn’t be much better. If you're heading downtown for the game, it’ll be a great evening to grab dinner on a patio beforehand, with temperatures dropping from the lower 70s into the upper 60s.

WTVF

Looking ahead, much-needed rain chances return to the Mid-South late in the week. Unfortunately, the timing could overlap with Halloween.

WTVF

Don’t cancel the trick-or-treating plans yet, though! There’s still plenty of time for the forecast to change. We’ll keep a close eye on the timing and fine-tune whether rain could impact Halloween festivities.