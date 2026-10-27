October 27, 2026: Dry Stretch Nears Its End as Rain Chances Increase

Dry Weather Holds, Rain Chances Return This Weekend

October 27, 2026 Tuesday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 77 | SE 5-7

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | Low: 51 | Light

In Depth:

Warm and dry weather will continue across the region through the upcoming workweek, but there are finally signs of a pattern change by next weekend.

Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. For perspective, the average high is 69° in Nashville, 67° in Clarksville, and 64° in Crossville. These warm temperatures will stick around even when rain chances return.

Unfortunately for your lawn, the dry stretch continues. No rain is expected tonight through Friday night, allowing drought conditions to worsen further. Make sure to check with your local officials before doing any burning.

Saturday, clouds will be on the increase, and we’re watching for our first chance of rainfall in weeks! Right now, rain looks to move in Saturday night into Sunday. However, the atmosphere is fluid, and the exact timing will be ironed out in the days to follow.