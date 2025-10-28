Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
October 28, 2025: Patchy light showers today, more widespread rain tonight & tomorrow

Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Light Showers Today

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Spotty Light Showers |High: 63| Lt. & Var to SE-5
Tonight: Cloudy, Increase Rain Chances |Low: 51| SE 10-15
Tomorrow: Breezy with Area Showers |High: 55| E 10-15, Gust: 25

In Depth:
Today will be mostly cloudy with patchy light showers or sprinkles.
Widespread rain returns tonight and tomorrow as an area
of low pressure moves over the region. Another 1/2 inch to just over
an inch of rain is possible from tonight to midday Thursday.

This will make for a wet and breezy Wednesday with daytime highs in the mid to low 50s.

