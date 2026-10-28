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October 28, 2026: Warm, Dry Weather Continues Before Weekend Rain Returns

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Dry Weather Holds, Rain Chances Return This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun | High: 78 | SSE 5-10
Tonight: Clear Sky & Seasonal Temps | Low: 47 | S 0-5

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Mild | High: 80 | S 0-5

In Depth:

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will stick around through the end of the week. Temperatures will run about 5 to 8 degrees above normal, but record highs are not expected.

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Heading down to Murfreesboro for MTSU's game against Kennesaw State this evening? The weather looks great for football!

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It's also shaping up to be a beautiful evening at GEODIS Park as the Boys in Gold host Philadelphia.

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As nice as this stretch of dry weather has been for outdoor plans, we could really use some rain across the Mid-South. Those rain chances finally return this weekend, with showers expected to move in late Saturday, after the kids get their trick-or-treating in.

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Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!