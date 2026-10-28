October 28, 2026: Warm, Dry Weather Continues Before Weekend Rain Returns

Dry Weather Holds, Rain Chances Return This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun | High: 78 | SSE 5-10

Tonight: Clear Sky & Seasonal Temps | Low: 47 | S 0-5

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Mild | High: 80 | S 0-5

In Depth:

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will stick around through the end of the week. Temperatures will run about 5 to 8 degrees above normal, but record highs are not expected.

WTVF

Heading down to Murfreesboro for MTSU's game against Kennesaw State this evening? The weather looks great for football!

WTVF

It's also shaping up to be a beautiful evening at GEODIS Park as the Boys in Gold host Philadelphia.

WTVF

As nice as this stretch of dry weather has been for outdoor plans, we could really use some rain across the Mid-South. Those rain chances finally return this weekend, with showers expected to move in late Saturday, after the kids get their trick-or-treating in.