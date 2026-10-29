October 29, 2026: Rain Returns Saturday Night

Warm Days Ahead, Rain This Weekend

October 29, 2026 Thursday's Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild | High: 80 | S 0-5

Tonight: Clear Sky & Seasonal Temps | Low: 48 | S 0-5

In Depth:

Clear skies are back, with highs returning to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 again Friday.

Clouds increase Saturday as the next weather system approaches.

Rain chances begin to increase Halloween evening, but the chance of rain during prime trick-or-treat hours remains relatively low. The better chance for widespread rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Skies clear Monday, with rain chances returning Wednesday night into Thursday.