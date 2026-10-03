October 3, 2026: Welcome Rainfall Continues, But No Weekend Washout Expected

Off-&-On Showers This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mainly Cloudy, Spotty Showers & Drizzle | High: 79 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy w/ Areas of Fog, Sct'd Showers | Low: 66 | NNE 2-7

Sunday: Mainly Cloudy, Spotty Showers | High: 80 | N 3-8

In Depth:

FINALLY...much-needed rainfall has returned to the Mid-South. While rainfall totals won't be as heavy today as they were yesterday, scattered showers and areas of drizzle are expected throughout your Saturday. Rain chances will linger through the rest of the weekend, but we're not expecting a washout, so there will still be opportunities to get out and enjoy your plans.

WTVF

Whether you're heading to Oktoberfest this evening or cheering on the Predators at Bridgestone Arena, expect mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. As we move through the evening and overnight hours, areas of patchy fog may develop, which could lead to reduced visibility in some locations.

WTVF