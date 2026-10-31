October 31, 2026: Ghoulish Clouds Linger This Halloween Before Rain Creeps In

Halloween Looks More Treat Than Tricks

Forecast:

Halloween: Cloudy, Slight Evening Rain Chance Southwest, Becoming Widespread after 8pm | High: 77 | SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Widespread Rain Chances | Low: 57| SE 1-6

Sunday: Cloudy, Widespread Rain for the First Day of November | High: 63 | ESE 5-10

🎃 HAPPY HALLOWEEN! 👻

Ghoulish clouds will haunt the sky through the day, but the rain should stay away until after prime trick-or-treating hours this evening. Temperatures will be comfortable for ghosts and goblins roaming the neighborhood, generally in the upper 60s to 70s.

WTVF

Before you call it a night, don’t let the end of Daylight Saving Time spook you! Remember to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed. Otherwise, you may get a fright when you show up to your Sunday plans an hour early!

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Unfortunately, our October drought has become downright frightful, with many areas now dealing with extreme drought conditions. Some much-needed rain is on the way, though. Rain becomes widespread after 8 p.m. Saturday and continues into Sunday, bringing a wet end to Halloween weekend.

WTVF

WTVF

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