October 4, 2025: Warm and a touch humid this weekend

End to the Above Avg. Temps on the Horizon

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Mild, & a Touch Humid | High: 86 | SE 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 59 | SE 3-8

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Mild, & a Touch Humid | High: 86 | SE 5-10

In Depth:

Unseasonably warm temperatures are the story for the weekend with a touch of humidity expected. Dry weather is also forecasted all weekend.

All of this changes as we head into next week as a cold front moves through mid-week and will bring rain chances with it. By the back half of the week the rain is out and a big drop in humidity is expected.

WTVF