October 4, 2026: Gray Skies Today, October Warm-Up Starts This Week

Another Dreary Day

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Shower Chances Mainly East of I-65 | High: 78 | N 5-10

Tonight: Clouds to Start, Then Gradual Clearing | Low: 55 | N 1-6

Monday: Sunny & Seasonal | High: 81 | NNE 5-15

In-Depth:

Like Saturday, Sunday will be another dreary day across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area as clouds continue to linger overhead. The best chance for showers will be across areas south of I-40 and east of I-65, where scattered rain is expected throughout the day.

WTVF

Looking ahead to the first full week of October, temperatures will begin a gradual warming trend. While it will feel warmer than what we've experienced recently, the heat won't be nearly as intense as the stretch of unusually hot weather we saw in September. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-80s by midweek, which is about five degrees above average for this time of year.