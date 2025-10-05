October 5, 2025: Dry today, but rain on the way

Much Needed Rain & End to the Above Avg. Temps on the Horizon

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Mild, & A Touch Humid | High: 86 | SE 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds | Low: 64 | ESE 0-5

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Rain | High: 85 | SSE 5-10

In Depth:

Dry weather continues for your Sunday along with mild temperatures. But, a look at the drought monitor shows we need rainfall across the Mid-South.

WTVF

Beginning Monday the ingredients look to come together for a few days to bring much needed rain chances to the Mid-South!