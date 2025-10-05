Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

October 5, 2025: Dry today, but rain on the way

Posted

Much Needed Rain & End to the Above Avg. Temps on the Horizon

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Mild, & A Touch Humid | High: 86 | SE 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds | Low: 64 | ESE 0-5

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Rain | High: 85 | SSE 5-10

In Depth:

Dry weather continues for your Sunday along with mild temperatures. But, a look at the drought monitor shows we need rainfall across the Mid-South.

HENRY DROUGHT MONITOR_DMA.png

Beginning Monday the ingredients look to come together for a few days to bring much needed rain chances to the Mid-South!

HENRY DMA Rain Accum..png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.