October 6, 2026: Cool Starts, Summer-Like Finishes

Dry Weather Through Friday

October 6, 2026 Tuesday's Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 83| NE-5

Tonight: Clear |Low: 56| Calm

In Depth:

High pressure continues to stick around, and dew points are low, making for big temperature swings. This is layer weather for sure! Morning lows will continue to be in the 50s through Friday morning, but once the sun is up, temperatures will soar into the 80s.

In fact, by midweek, afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s!

We’re keeping a close eye on the Gulf, as a low-pressure system has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression. If development continues, this could bring us showers on Sunday.