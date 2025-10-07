October 7, 2025: Rain is on the radar

Splash Alert

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few T-Storms | High: 77 | SSW 5-10, Gust: 20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Iso Shower East| Low: 67 | SSE 5-10

In Depth:

Rain is on the radar! The heaviest and most consistent activity will occur this morning... Especally along the KY/TN line & Plateau. The threat of severe weather is low to none. Main concern(s): localized ponding on roadways and gusty winds.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers and storms.

Clouds will linger overnight, with a slim chance for a sprinkle across the Plateau.

Thanks to the overnight cloud cover, Wednesday morning temperatures will start in the 60s.

Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, leading to a sunny and mild afternoon.

Thursday and Friday mornings will be crisp!

The weekend looks dry, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s.