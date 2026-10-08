October 8, 2026: Saturday Turns Stormy

Isaias Brings a Wet and Windy Saturday

October 8, 2026 Thursday's Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 88 | NNW 5-10

Tonight: Clear | Low: 58 | WSW 0-5

In Depth:

Pure skies return for another day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow will start clear, but clouds will slowly increase from the south, pushing northward. These will be the outer cloud bands of Isaias.

Saturday will be messy as the remnants of Isaias moves into our region. Winds will gust 30–40 mph, and bands of heavy rain will move through, bringing 1–3 inches of rainfall. Due to the tropical characteristics of the system, a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in locations within the front-right quadrant, meaning the northeast side of the system. (A spin-up tornado develops quickly and dissipates just as fast).

The decaying system will move out Sunday night into Monday, bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures.