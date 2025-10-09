October 9, 2025: Finally Feeling Like Fall

Seasonal & Sunny

Forecast:Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy | High: 75 | NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool | Low: 52 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

Get ready for a beautiful and bright day with seasonal afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy northerly winds will keep a crisp feel in the air.

Tomorrow morning brings another chilly start with widespread 40s and 50s.

This weekend, mornings will remain cool… However, afternoon highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

And we’re not stopping there... The warming trend continues into the workweek with highs in the upper 80s!!