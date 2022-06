Few Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon, Tonight & Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy, Spotty AM Showers, Area PM Showers & Storms, Few Could Be Strong|High: 89|

S 10-15, Gusts 25

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Some Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible|Low: 70| S 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms, Few May be Strong to Severe|High: 88|S 5-10, Gusts: 20