One More Day Of Intense Heat (07.08.22)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Friday, June 8, 2022
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 07:32:14-04

Excessive Heat Warning until Midnight

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms, |High: 97, Heat Index: 105-115|SW 5-15
Tonight: Warm & Muggy, Few Storms |Low: 75| Var.

In Depth:

The heat index is expected to top 110 degrees for several hours during the day. We continue to have Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisories for Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky. The warnings and advisories are anticipated to expire at midnight.

Please limit time outdoors. Check on your friends, family, and neighbors (including pets).

This afternoon, scattered showers/storms will return. Not everyone will receive rain... but those that do will get some much-needed liquid sunshine PLUS slightly cooler temperatures. However, please be advised that some storms could turn strong/severe. The main concern is damaging winds, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Tomorrow, a slow-moving system will move across the area bringing showers, thunderstorms, and lower dew points.

