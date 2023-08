Enjoy The Low Humidity While You Can

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny with Low Humidity | High: 90 | E 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 68 | SE 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with Increasing Humidity | High: 96 | S 1-6

In Depth:

Saturday is looking great across the Mid-South, with low humidity and near seasonal temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WTVF

If you are heading the Geodis Park tonight to cheer on Nashville SC as they take on Inter Miami for the Leagues Cup, the weather will be beautiful.