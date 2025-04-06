One more soggy day before dry weather returns (4-6-25)

Last Day of Rain!!!

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy as Showers Become Spotty | High: 60 | N 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Slowly Begin Clearing | Low: 42 | NNW 10-15

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Mostly Sunny by the Afternoon | High: 58 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:

We are in the home stretch of this stormy pattern. We will continue to see spotty showers across the Mid-South today. Any rain that falls will likely lead to flash flooding as the ground extremely soaked after all the rain over the past week. After today we will enjoy a dry, cool pattern for the next several days!

The dry pattern will be welcomed. Normally the first six days of April we would average 0.68" of rain. However, with all the rain this system brought we are almost to 6" of rain for April!