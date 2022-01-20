Overnight snow moves out, cold day ahead (1-20-22)

Cold & Breezy Today

Forecast:

Today: AM Snow/Mix Moves Out, Cold & Breezy|High: 32| N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cold |Low: 19| N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 33|NE 5-15

Details:

As advertised, yesterday's rain changed to a winter mix overnight with snow, sleet and freezing rain. For the metro,

there was a light glaze. In some of our northern counties, amounts were light but up to an inch in some areas.

A brisk NW wind will take wind chill values down into the single digits and teens by daybreak Thursday. This arctic blast stays with us through the weekend

with below normal temperatures expected through the next 7 days.

