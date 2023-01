Patchy light showers today, few strong storms possible tomorrow(1.11.23)

Posted at 5:58 AM, Jan 11, 2023

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Late Tonight into Thursday Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle/Lt. Showers Possible|High: 63|S 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Shower/Storm Chance Late, Especially West/NW |

Low: 58|S 10-15

