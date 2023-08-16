Watch Now
Pleasant humidity levels, hot again by the weekend (8.16.23)

Pleasant humidity levels: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Posted at 5:50 AM, Aug 16, 2023
Pleasant with a Few Clouds Today

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 82 | N-5
Tonight: Partly Cloudy then Mo. Clear|ow: 62| NE-5 then Lt/Var
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 89| SW 5-10

In Depth:
Our Chamber of Commerce weather will continue again today with lower humidity levels and below normal temperatures. Our normal high for today is 91 degrees. Take advantage of this to do yard work.

Highs across the region today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, but they return to the 90s by the end of the week and for the weekend.

