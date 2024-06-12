Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant humidity levels today, hot & humid this weekend(6.12.24)

Pleasant humidity levels: Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jun 12, 2024

Warmer Today Then Hot & Humid This Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy, Warmer Afternoon |High: 86| NE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Pleasant |Low: 60| NE-5 then Lt/Var
Tomorrow: Sunny | High: 91 | Lt./Var then SE-5

In Depth:
Our humidity levels will remain pleasant today, but our
afternoon temps will be warmer. You'll start to notice a
difference in our humidity starting tomorrow.

Folks heading to Bonnaroo will have to deal with more heat than those
in town last weekend for CMA Fest. Highs will reach the mid 90s by
Friday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018