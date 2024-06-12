Pleasant humidity levels today, hot & humid this weekend(6.12.24)

Warmer Today Then Hot & Humid This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warmer Afternoon |High: 86| NE-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Pleasant |Low: 60| NE-5 then Lt/Var

Tomorrow: Sunny | High: 91 | Lt./Var then SE-5

In Depth:

Our humidity levels will remain pleasant today, but our

afternoon temps will be warmer. You'll start to notice a

difference in our humidity starting tomorrow.

Folks heading to Bonnaroo will have to deal with more heat than those

in town last weekend for CMA Fest. Highs will reach the mid 90s by

Friday.