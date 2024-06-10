Pleasant start to the week, hot & humid by Friday (6.10.24)

Dense Fog Advisory Until 8 AM

Forecast:

Today: AM Fog then Sunny |High: 83| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Pleasant |Low: 56| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 81 | N-5

In Depth:

After the morning fog lifts, look for a beautiful Monday across

the Mid-South. The cool front that brought showers and a few

thunderstorms over the weekend is now to our south. Behind it,

humidity levels have dropped again and will stay that way until

it becomes hot and humid by the end of the week and into the

weekend.

With the lower humidity levels, overnight temperatures will dip into the

50s the next few nights. Some spots along the upper Cumberland

could dip into the 40s tonight.