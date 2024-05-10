Pleasant temps for Mother's Day weekend, slight shower chance (5.10.24)

Cooler Temperatures & Lower Humidity Levels

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray Shower Possible, Mainly East/NE|

High: 70 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 51| NW to W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Stay Shower Possible, Mainly East/NE|

High: 76| West 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

Highs today will be below our average high of 79°. It'll feel

great with lower humidity levels. That will allow overnight to

drop to the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise Saturday.

This will set us up for great weather this weekend. Like Friday, a stray

shower or two will be possible Saturday, mainly in our eastern and Plateau

counties.