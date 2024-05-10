Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant temps for Mother's Day weekend, slight shower chance (5.10.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Friday, May 10, 2024
Posted at 5:53 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 07:08:16-04

Cooler Temperatures & Lower Humidity Levels

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray Shower Possible, Mainly East/NE|
High: 70 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 51| NW to W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Stay Shower Possible, Mainly East/NE|
High: 76| West 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:
Highs today will be below our average high of 79°. It'll feel
great with lower humidity levels. That will allow overnight to
drop to the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise Saturday.

This will set us up for great weather this weekend. Like Friday, a stray
shower or two will be possible Saturday, mainly in our eastern and Plateau
counties.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018