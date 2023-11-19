Quiet and seasonal Sunday before rain chances return Monday (11-19-23)

Seasonal Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal | High: 63 | NE 2-7

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy | Low: 46 | SE 2-7

Monday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy, with a 30% chance for rain | High: 70 | SSE 5-15

After a cold start, Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day across the Mid-South. Seasonal highs in the upper 50s, and up to around 60 degrees forecasted for the area.

WTVF

Monday and Tuesday look to be wet across the Mid-South as a disturbance sweeps through. Showers should move out early Wednesday, and Thanksgiving should be dry with cool temperatures.