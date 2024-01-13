Quiet, but cold for Saturday before active weather moves back in

Bitter Blast Incoming

Forecast:

Today: Afternoon Sunshine, Chilly, Breezy | High: 41 | WSW 5-15, Gust Over 20mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold | Low: 19 | NW 5-10

Sunday: Unseasonably Cold w/ Increasing Clouds, 20% Chc. for Snow by Dinner | High: 26 | NNW 5-10

In-Depth:

Our active weather pattern hits pause for Saturday before turning active again on Sunday.

Saturday will be chilly with highs in the 30s and low 40s and dry weather. However, clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday ahead of a power system that could bring snow to the area late Sunday into Monday. From Sunday night - Tuesday morning the Mid-State will be under a Winter Storm Watch.