Quiet weather until Friday (12.08.21)

Posted at 5:29 AM, Dec 08, 2021
Workweek Bookended by Storms

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny and Cool | High: 53 | NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy|Low: 33 | Light

Change is coming... And it brings another chance for overnight severe weather... But first, we warm up. Today, we will have highs in the 50s... Thursday we will have highs in the 60s... And then Friday, we are taking 70s. Rain chances go up for the weekend. Heavy rain is expected late Friday into Saturday with 2"-3" possible. Some strong to severe storms are possible with gusty wind the main threat. Stay tuned for specifics.

