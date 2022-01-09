Watch
Rain along with a few storms (1-9-22)

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jan 09, 2022
Area Rain Along with a Few Storms

Forecast:
Today: Area Rain, Few Storms | High: 54, Dropping to the 40s |
SW 10-15 turning NW 10-20, Gusts to 30 MPH Late
Tonight; Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 22| N 5-15, Gusts to 30 Early
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 42| NW 5-10

Details:
We'll see rain along with a few storms today. A cold front will move across the Mid-South this afternoon dropping
temperatures from west to east. Most of the moisture will be out of here when the coldest air arrives. This will mean a dry
but cold start to the week.

