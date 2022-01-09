Rain along with a few storms (1-9-22)

Area Rain Along with a Few Storms

Forecast:

Today: Area Rain, Few Storms | High: 54, Dropping to the 40s |

SW 10-15 turning NW 10-20, Gusts to 30 MPH Late

Tonight; Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 22| N 5-15, Gusts to 30 Early

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 42| NW 5-10

Details:

We'll see rain along with a few storms today. A cold front will move across the Mid-South this afternoon dropping

temperatures from west to east. Most of the moisture will be out of here when the coldest air arrives. This will mean a dry

but cold start to the week.

