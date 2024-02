Rain Returns with a Few Storms Possible, Rain Changes to Snow Showers Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Area Showers, T-Storm Possible |High: 57 | NE 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Area Showers, T-Storm Early then Rain Changes to Snow Showers |

Low: 33 | NE 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 52| W 5-10