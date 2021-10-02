Watch
Rain chances increasing this weekend (10-02-21)

Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 10:20:53-04

Rain Chances Ramping Up

Forecast:
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. PM Showers |High: 84| SE 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Rain and Storms|Low: 67| S 5

Details:
Shew the work-week ended on a hot note! Temperatures were near 90 on Friday. Thankfully a cold front will put an end to all that nonsense and take temperatures back down in to the 70s by early next week. Along the way... we're gonna get wet. Spotty showers will arrive late Saturday with more widespread rain expected throughout Sunday. A couple of storms Sunday could be strong with damaging wind gusts

