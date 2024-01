Rain Ending, But Clouds Lingering

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, AM Rain, | High: 48 | W 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, turning Mostly Cloudy | Low: 37 | WSW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, turning Partly Cloudy | High: 46 | WNW 5-15

In Depth:

A rainy start to your Saturday will make way to a cloudy and chilly day. Clouds will linger throughout the day into the night.

WTVF

WTVF

While rain will not stick around all weekend, the chill in the air will. Highs will remain in the 40s, and clouds will be slow to clear Sunday.