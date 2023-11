Scattered Showers Today, More Widespread Rain Arrives Tonight

Wind Advisory for part of the Mid-State from 6pm Mon to 6am Tue

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers Possible |High: 70| S 10-15,

Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Area Showers, Few Storms Possible, Windy|Low: 56|

SE15-20, Gusts: 45 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Scat. Showers, AM Storm Possible|High: 64|

SW 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph then 20 mph