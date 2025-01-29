Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain is on the way, 1-2 inches possible for most spots (1.29.25)

Posted
and last updated

Rain for Thursday, 1''-2'' Possible, 2''-4'' for Some of our West/NW Counties

Forecast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers Late West/NW |Low: 39|
Lt & Var then E-5
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 55 Late day, rising at night|
SE 5-10
Friday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower Ch. |High: 63| SW 10-15,
Gusts; 25 mph

In Depth:
After several days of beautiful weather, rain is on the way. Most of us
could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with higher amounts in our west and
northwestern counties. Here's a look at projected rainfall estimates from
one of our computer models.

Several of our northwestern counties will be under a Flood Watch from
late tonight until Thursday evening. Excessive runoff may result in
flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk