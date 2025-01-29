Rain is on the way, 1-2 inches possible for most spots (1.29.25)

Rain for Thursday, 1''-2'' Possible, 2''-4'' for Some of our West/NW Counties
Forecast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers Late West/NW |Low: 39|
Lt & Var then E-5
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 55 Late day, rising at night|
SE 5-10
Friday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower Ch. |High: 63| SW 10-15,
Gusts; 25 mph
In Depth:
After several days of beautiful weather, rain is on the way. Most of us
could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with higher amounts in our west and
northwestern counties. Here's a look at projected rainfall estimates from
one of our computer models.
Several of our northwestern counties will be under a Flood Watch from
late tonight until Thursday evening. Excessive runoff may result in
flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.