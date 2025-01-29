Rain is on the way, 1-2 inches possible for most spots (1.29.25)

Rain for Thursday, 1''-2'' Possible, 2''-4'' for Some of our West/NW Counties

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers Late West/NW |Low: 39|

Lt & Var then E-5

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 55 Late day, rising at night|

SE 5-10

Friday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower Ch. |High: 63| SW 10-15,

Gusts; 25 mph

In Depth:

After several days of beautiful weather, rain is on the way. Most of us

could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with higher amounts in our west and

northwestern counties. Here's a look at projected rainfall estimates from

one of our computer models.

Several of our northwestern counties will be under a Flood Watch from

late tonight until Thursday evening. Excessive runoff may result in

flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone

locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.