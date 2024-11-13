Watch Now
Rain is on the way with isolated storms (11.13.24)

After a dry start to the day for most of us, rain moves in with isolated storms for later today and tonight. It'll also be breezy with gusts 20-30 mph.
Dry Start then Rain Arrives, Breezy Today & Tonight

Today: Increasing Clouds, Showers Arrive, Isolated Storm Possible,
Breezy |High: 66| SE 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Area Showers, Isolated Storms, Breezy|Low: 51| S 15-20,
Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start, Spotty AM Shower, Mainly East |
High: 62|SW 10-15

Drought relieving rain in on the way for the Mid-South. Most of
our area will see the rain arrive after the morning commute. On
average, most locations will see 1-2 inches of rain. As always, there
will be places either just above or below that.

Winds will also pick up today as well. While winds will come out of the
south at 10-20 mph today and tonight gusts could range from 20-30 mph.

