Rain is on the way with isolated storms (11.13.24)

Dry Start then Rain Arrives, Breezy Today & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Showers Arrive, Isolated Storm Possible,

Breezy |High: 66| SE 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Area Showers, Isolated Storms, Breezy|Low: 51| S 15-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start, Spotty AM Shower, Mainly East |

High: 62|SW 10-15

In Depth:

Drought relieving rain in on the way for the Mid-South. Most of

our area will see the rain arrive after the morning commute. On

average, most locations will see 1-2 inches of rain. As always, there

will be places either just above or below that.

Winds will also pick up today as well. While winds will come out of the

south at 10-20 mph today and tonight gusts could range from 20-30 mph.