Rain returns for the weekend (12-14-24)

On & Off Rain Chances Through Late Next Week

Today: Cloudy & Breezy with Rain Returning this Afternoon | High: 57 | SE 10-15, Gust 20mph
Tonight: Widespread Rain & Breezy | Low: 46 | SSE 10-15, Gust 20mph

Sunday: Spotty Showers, Breezy | High: 57 | S 5-15, Gust 20mph

Unsettled weather returns this afternoon, and will last throughout much of the next week. Temperatures for the weekend will also be above average topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

If you plan to head to Nissan Stadium Sunday to cheer on the Titans make sure you have a poncho. Spotty showers remain in the forecast Sunday.

