Rain today, rain mixing with freezing rain tomorrow (2-2-22)

Rain Today, Freezing Rain Developing Thursday Afternoon & Evening

Forecast:

Today: Area Rain |High: 57 | S 10-20, Gusts-25

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Rain |Low: 46| S to E 5-15

Tomorrow: Area Rain, Changing to Freezing Rain in the Afternoon

& Evening |High: 44 & Falling| NE 10-15

Details:

A soaking rain for the Mid-South! 2-4 inches of rain could lead to some flash flood issues. That's why the eastern half of Middle TN, including Nashville will be under a Flash Flood Watch tomorrow. Tomorrow, Arctic air slides in to the region, and that will change the rain to freezing rain as temperatures drop during the day. Some of this changeover could happen early Thursday morning in our western and northwestern areas. For most of the mid-state, this will happen during the afternoon and evening. A light glaze is possible in the Metro Nashville area, but the greatest ice accumulations will occur in our west and northwestern areas where some of those counties are under ice storm warnings. There are a lot of moving parts to this forecast, and it will not treat the entire area the same. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for the latest.